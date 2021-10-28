Whalers Are Selling Off Whale Meat As Dog Food, New Document Reveals

Alamy

Animal rights charities have claimed whalers in Norway are selling whale meat as pet food, and dumping unwanted meat in the ocean.

Norway is one of only a handful of countries in the world that continues to maintain a legal whale hunting industry, however polling has shown that demand for the controversial meat has been declining in the country, with just 2% of Norwegians saying they eat whale meat often.

Furthermore, in a survey commissioned by NOAH, the Animal Welfare Institute, and the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, no one under the age of 35 said that they ate whale meat frequently.

Despite the apparent declining popularity, Norwegian whalers continue to kill hundreds of minke whales every year, with 575 of the animals slaughtered during the 2021 season. Yet only one-third of the 600 tons of meat is sold to stores in the country.

In order to get rid of its excess supply, a number of Norwegian whaling companies have resorted to selling meat to pet food manufacturers, while NOAH, the AWI and WDC say that hunters have admitted to the ‘common practice’ of dumping excess whale meat, blubber, and bones back into the sea.

In a statement reported by Plant Based News, AWI director Susan Millward said:

Norway’s whaling titans and government leaders continue to perpetuate the false narrative that domestic demand for whale products is increasing. In reality, the very whales that help keep the ocean healthy and fight climate change are being fed to the dogs.

According to NRK, at least two whaling companies have admitted to selling whale meat and oil as food for dogs, with one company – Hopen Fisk – having shipped 6 metric tons to an individual sled dog racer earlier this year.

Following the findings, activists have called on whalers and the Norwegian government to rethink policies on whale hunting.

Vanessa Williams-Grey, policy manager at WDC, questioned, ‘How can we value the lives of these gentle giants so cheaply when they play such a massive role in mitigating climate breakdown? We need more whales, not fewer — killing whales is not just cruel, it is stupid!’

Common minke whales are currently classified as of ‘least concern’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.