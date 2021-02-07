'Whistleblower' Who Alerted World To COVID Remembered A Year After His Death PA

Tributes are being paid to Dr. Li Wenliang, the ‘Wuhan whistleblower’ who alerted the world to COVID-19.

Across the globe, there’s been more than 106 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 2.31 million deaths. More than a year on from when the virus started to make headlines, people are remembering the doctor who raised the alarm.

Dr. Li passed away on February 7, 2020, after treating people suffering from COVID-19. His death provoked grief and anger in China over the country’s handling of the virus, prior to it gripping the world.

The 34-year-old had been working as an eye doctor in Wuhan, where the first case of the new strain of coronavirus was detected. He’d initially tried to warn other medics of a disease alarmingly similar to SARS, but was later reprimanded by police for ‘spreading rumours’ and told to ‘stop making false comments’.

As hospital beds filled up and deaths started to mount, the doctor’s concerns were soon taken seriously. Shortly after his death, epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan described him as a ‘hero of China’. The country has seen a total of 89,681 cases and 4,636 deaths.

Dr. Li PA Images

While China is known for censoring comments online that don’t align with the government’s narrative, the doctor’s Weibo page has become a place for mourning and discussing the trauma of the pandemic.

One user wrote: ‘I thought everyone would have forgotten you after a year. I was wrong, you live forever in the hearts of the Chinese people.’ Another commented: ‘Dr. Li, history and the people will never forget you!’

Li Pan, a citizen in Wuhan, told Reuters: ‘He was the first to tell us about the virus. He must have considered the impact would be huge, but he still raised the alarm. That was really brave.’

Ji Penghui said: ‘The public strongly acknowledges him, and personally, I think he should receive more official honours, rather than being treated as what he did is already in the past.’

Echoing the description of Dr. Li as a hero, Qian Wende said: ‘We should be commemorating his contribution to fighting the pandemic.’

Dr. Li Tribute PA Images

Outside of China, others online have also been paying tribute to Dr. Li and his bravery in alerting authorities about COVID-19. One user tweeted: ‘A true hero. His accusers, right up the hierarchy, should live out their lives in shame.’

Another wrote: ‘Rest In Peace, Dr. Li. I hope that the history books cement your memory, as a true hero under a repressive regime.’