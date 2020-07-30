White BBC Reporter Fiona Lamdin Under Fire For Using Racial Slur
The BBC has come under fire after a white reporter used the N-word during a report about a racially aggravated attack.
Fiona Lamdin was covering the story of a 21-year-old man who was deliberately attacked when he left work near Bristol’s Southmead Hospital on Wednesday, July 22.
The social affairs correspondent warned viewers, ‘You’re about to hear highly offensive language,’ before going on to say the word uncensored.
You can watch the news segment here, although we have removed the offensive word:
The report, which aired on BBC News at 10.30am on Wednesday, July 29, told viewers how the young man had just left work at the hospital, when he was deliberately run over by a driver who shouted offensive racial slurs out of the window.
The 21-year-old was left with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, and will require plastic surgery on his face and leg.
In the report, Lamdin’s voice can be heard saying:
Just to warn you, you’re about to hear highly offensive language.
Because as the men ran away, they hurled racial abuse, calling him a n*****.
Unsurprisingly, the report has prompted a huge backlash, from people who pointed out it wasn’t necessary to use the slur when it can be implied or described.
Freelance journalist Zab Mustefa wrote on Twitter:
I’m just wondering why you thought it’s acceptable to drop the n-word in your report on BBC News? Didn’t you get the memo? Non-Black people can never say that word, even when describing a racist incident.
‘The use of the n-word is violent towards Black individuals so why did you reinforce that violence by repeating the word?’ another person tweeted.
‘You could have used all manner of language to express the fact it was racial abuse. Your gratuitous use of the n-word is shameful.’
Matthew Teller, who has previously worked for the BBC on a number of documentaries, added:
Doesn’t matter which way you cut it, Fiona Lamdin should not have said the n-word on TV. What was she thinking?
There was no need for her to say it, bleeped or not, whether at 10.30am or any time. Lamdin and her editors – up to senior BBC News management – must take responsibility.
After the report, Lamdin tweeted an image of the victim, as requested by the family, to spread awareness of the racially-motivated attack.
Warning, graphic image:
The BBC has since justified its reporting, however explained it would no longer air the uncensored version.
A spokesperson told the Radio Times:
This was a story about a shocking unprovoked attack on a young black man. His family told the BBC about the racist language used by the attackers and wanted to see the full facts made public.
A warning was given before this was reported. We are no longer running this version of the report but are continuing to pursue the story.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
