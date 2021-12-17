Data Reveals Whether We Could See First White Christmas In A Decade

Alamy

Just as fears that we could all get locked down again over Christmas mount, there could be a silver (or should we say white?) lining.

We could be getting a white Christmas this year. If we do, it’ll be the first white Christmas the UK has seen in a decade.

Data from WXCharts reveals that the entire country could resemble a scene out of a Dickens novel over Christmas, with a cold front approaching the British Isles as we approach Christmas Eve.

Alamy

Starting on Thursday, 23 December, with plummeting temperatures and winds blowing in from Scandinavia, some parts of the UK could see up to 3mm of snow over the day.

By Christmas Eve, most of the country will get a light dusting of snow at the very least, with heavier snowfall (up to 2cm) expected across Cardiff, Wick and Northern Ireland. The ground temperature will hit lows of -1C in most of the country.

Let’s hope Santa has fitted his snow chains, because the data suggests more snow will continue to fall throughout the night over parts of the Midlands and the north of England.

Alamy

It’s thought Leeds could get as much as 11cm of snow by midday on Christmas Day.

For southern regions, the snow is expected to fall in the evening and overnight on Christmas Day, so Boxing Day could be the best day for snow for those areas, which could wake up to 5cm of snow.

The Met Office has said this would be the first white Christmas in a decade, with the last one happening in 2010.

Alamy

‘It was extremely unusual,’ said the Met Office. ‘Not only was there snow on the ground at 83% of stations (the highest amount ever recorded) but snow or sleet also fell at 19% of stations.’

‘Technically, 2020 was the last white Christmas in the UK, with 6% of weather stations recording snow falling,’ the Met Office added. ‘However, only 4% of stations reported any snow lying on the ground.’

Let’s hope Bing Crosby’s dream comes true for us all this year.