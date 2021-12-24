White Christmas: Met Office Issues Yellow Warning For Snow

Alamy

Some areas of the UK might actually have the chance of a white Christmas this year as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow.

Every year we sing about dreaming of a white Christmas, but with British weather often going through four seasons in a day we usually have to wait until December 25 itself to see whether the dreams will come true.

Thanks to the Met Office we can have a little bit more confidence in the possibility this year as it warned that snow and strong winds are set to start at around midnight on Christmas Day into Boxing Day.

Admittedly the thought of having your Christmas cracker hat fly off your head isn’t the most festive image, but at least there might be snow to go along with it!

The snow and wind is likely to affect southern parts of Scotland and northern England, potentially causing minor issues at higher elevations as an area of rain may turn into snow.

The yellow warning advises people to expect disruptions to roads and railways, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and train, as well as ‘some short term loss of power and other services’, particularly in North East and North West England as well as Yorkshire and the Humber.

Gusts of wind of 35 to 45mph in some places may lead to difficult travel conditions across higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes as well as the Southern Uplands in the early hours of Sunday, the Daily Express reports, while blizzard-like conditions may occur above 300 or 400 metres elevation.