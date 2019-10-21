White Guy Named Tupac Shakur Was Just Arrested

Carter County Sheriff’s Department

A man called Tupac Shakur was arrested in Tennesee on Saturday when he pulled a knife on a Johnson City police officer, according to reports.

Authorities, who already had a warrant out for Shakur’s arrest, were alerted at around 5.40pm on Saturday. When police arrived, Shakur fled the scene in a vehicle, but was found later that night.

According to reports in Johnson City Press, officers tried to apprehend Shakur but he pulled away, reaching into his waistband and pulling out a knife. Turning towards the officers with his knife in hand, Shakur was wrestled to the ground by officers. A number of bags of crystal meth and a syringe were found on him.

Shakur has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine, and having unlawful drug paraphernalia. The Tennessee resident is being held on a $18,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday.

At this stage it’s unknown whether the 40-year-old has legal representation.

Since news of his arrest was made public, the people of Twitter were quick to liken him to the late rapper of the very same name.

Referencing the widely-circulated conspiracy theory that rapper Tupac never actually died and instead went to pursue a life on a luxury island away from the limelight, one Twitter user wrote, ‘Damn Pac went all out to change his identity after faking his death in Vegas. Although he did make the one crucial mistake, forgot to change his name.’

Damn Pac went all out to change his identity after faking his death in Vegas. Although he did make the one crucial mistake, forgot to change his name. — James Banicki (@JamesBanicki) October 21, 2019

Others simply wrote, ‘he’s alive!!!!’

Rapper Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996. The vehicle the 25-year-old was travelling in stopped at a red light in Las Vegas at 11.15pm local time when he shot in the chest, arm and thigh. He died from his injuries six days later.

The first police officer at the scene of his murder has since revealed the last words spoken by the late rapper.

While appearing on Vegas Seven, Chris Carroll, a retired sergeant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said:

He looked at me, and he took a breath to get the words out, and he opened his mouth. And then the words came out: ‘F**k you.’

