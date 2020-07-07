White Guys Fired From Jimmy John's Sandwich Shop After Making Noose Out Of Bread Dough @napkingcolejr/Twitter

A number of employees have been fired from a Jimmy John’s restaurant in the US after viral footage showed them making a noose out of bread dough.

The incident took place at one of the company’s sandwich shops in Woodstock, Georgia, where a white employee twisted bread dough into a loop before putting it over another worker’s neck and holding it up high, causing those at the scene to laugh out loud.

A third member of staff could be seen filming the incident, saying the man with the noose around his neck had ‘disrespected’ the store and was now ‘set to die’.

See the disturbing scene here:

The footage was overlaid with a filter celebrating July 4, and though it was originally filmed on Snapchat it has since been shared on Twitter, where it has received thousands of views.

Hundreds of people have slammed the disturbing scene, and Jimmy John’s has since released a statement announcing those involved in the video have been fired.

The company described the actions in the footage as ‘absolutely unacceptable’, adding they ‘do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand or the local franchise ownership team.’

The statement continued:

As soon as we were alerted to the video, we notified our franchisee, who quickly investigated and terminated all employees involved. The franchise is also meeting with their team to conduct training to help prevent anything like this from ever happening again.

Jimmy John's employee with dough noose over his neck @napkingcolejr/Twitter

In spite of the company’s efforts to defend the brand, numerous customers have taken their anger out on the chain by bombarding the Jimmy John’s Yelp! and Facebook pages with negative reviews. Some have also threatened to boycott the chain as a result of the incident.

One customer said:

I will never spend a [dollar] or a [cent] in @jimmyjohns again. They were an office go-to for my staff. No more.

The video was filmed on Independence Day, a day on which many Americans celebrate their freedom, though some condemned celebrations amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, arguing Black Americans are still subject to systemic racism and therefore are not truly free.

Though the staff in the video did not appear to make any offensive remarks about Black people, Jimmy John’s and many others deemed the footage as racist as their actions make light of hanging and lynching; horrific acts many Black people have lost their lives to.

In another response to the video on Twitter, Jimmy John’s said it has ‘zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form’.