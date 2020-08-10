White House Asked About Getting Trump’s Face Added To Mount Rushmore
President Trump has denied claims the White House asked about getting his face added to Mount Rushmore, though he said it ‘sounds like a good idea’.
Donald Trump isn’t exactly what you’d describe as ‘humble’, so it’s really not much of a stretch to imagine that he’d request his face be carved alongside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has previously noted the president’s ‘dream’ to have his face on the mountain, and apparently White House aides set about trying to make that dream a reality last year.
A person familiar with the situation told the New York Times that aides reached out to Noem to ask about the process of adding additional presidents to Mount Rushmore, CNN reports.
It’s unclear what came of the conversation, but considering sculptors aren’t currently attempting to recreate Trump’s gravity-defying hair out of rock, evidently it wasn’t successful.
In 2018, Noem spoke to Argus Leader about Trump’s love for Mount Rushmore, recalling that the two struck up a conversation during their first meeting at the Oval Office.
She explained:
He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand.’ I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’
And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?’
I started laughing. He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.
Trump also raised the idea of adding himself to Mount Rushmore during a 2017 campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, but he has since refuted the claims that White House aides actually set the idea in motion.
Responding to the report on Twitter, the POTUS said:
This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN.
Trump went on to say he ‘never suggested it’, but that it ‘sounds like a good idea’ because of ‘all the many things accomplished’ during his time in the Oval Office. He added that his achievements in his three and a half years were ‘perhaps more than any other Presidency.’
Gutzon Borglum, who created Mount Rushmore, is said to have selected the four chosen presidents because from his perspective they represented the most important events in the history of the United States.
Activists have long criticised the monument for its history and purpose, but Trump recently defended the structure, saying it will ‘stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers, and to our freedom.’
Maureen McGee-Ballinger, public information officer at Mount Rushmore, told the Argus Leader that workers couldn’t add Trump to the monument even if they wanted to, as there is ‘no more carvable space’ available on the mountain.
She added, Mount Rushmore is ‘a work of art. You wouldn’t change an artist’s vision.’
People on Twitter have been photoshopping their reasons why you shouldn’t change an artist’s vision.
