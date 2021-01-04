White House Attempted 18 Calls To Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office Before One Leaked
A Georgia state official has confirmed the White House attempted 18 calls to the Georgia secretary of state’s office following the election before a recording of one was leaked.
The recording caught President Donald Trump urging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to alter the outcome of the presidential vote in the state, saying: ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes.’
The conversation took place on Saturday, January 2, almost two months after Joe Biden was named president-elect, but it was not the first time the White House had tried to call Raffensperger.
Speaking on Good Morning America this morning, January 4, Raffensperger said Saturday’s call was his first on the matter with Trump personally, but that the president ‘pushed his staff and called’ in an effort to get in touch.
He continued:
We’re in a litigation mode with the President’s team against the state of Georgia. Whenever you say anything, you have to have your advisers there. They had to have their advisers there.
I preferred not to talk when we were in litigation. We let the lawyers handle it. We took the call and had a conversation. He did most of the talking. We did most of the listening.
A source with knowledge and a Georgia state official confirmed to CNN that there were 18 attempted calls, saying Trump had repeatedly pushed his staff to arrange a phone call with the secretary of state in the weeks following the election.
Several senior White House officials were said to be unaware the call had even happened until Trump tweeted about it.
During their one-hour conversation, Trump told Raffensperger that there was ‘nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.’
The president told the secretary of state he ‘should want to have an accurate election’, to which Raffensperger pointed out that he believes they ‘do have an accurate election’.
Trump pushed ahead with his agenda, responding: ‘No, no, you don’t… Not even close. You’re off by hundreds of thousands of votes.’
You can listen to the call below:
Georgia, which Biden won in the election, is one of a number of states for which Trump has contested results. The president has repeatedly made accusations about voter fraud, improper counting and faulty voting machines, but after recounts and legal appeals all 50 states have certified the election result.
Following their call, Trump accused Raffensperger of being ‘unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more.’ Raffensperger responded to say that Trump’s claims weren’t true, and that the truth would come out.
Two House Democrats have asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to conduct an ‘immediate criminal investigation’ into Trump’s call.
