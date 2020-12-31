White House Dropping More Than $127,000 On Deep Clean For Biden Administration PA Images

The White House is said to be spending $127,000 on a deep clean, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden moving in next month.

It comes as part of the inaugural cleaning, which always takes place between one president leaving the building and another moving in.

However, the cleaning is expected to be taken up a notch this time around, as staffers at the White House prepare to welcome the Bidens, particularly given the current pandemic and the fact that Donald and Melania Trump both had coronavirus while living there.

The large sum comes after TMZ reported the White House would be spending $44,000 on cleaning the carpets alone – a figure which is believed to be on top of the $127,000 for cleaning.

It’s unclear whether all of the 132 rooms in the White House will receive the deep carpet clean, but if they do, you can see how the prices would start to mount up, particularly given the building boasts 16 bedrooms and 35 – yes, 35 – bathrooms.

The cleaning of iconic presidential building falls under the General Services Administration, however a number of contract cleaners have been employed during 2020 to help regularly disinfect the building, which has seen many visitors throughout the years, in a bid to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It’s likely that the cleaning will take place over the next week or so, given that the Bidens are expected to move in on January 20.