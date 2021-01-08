unilad
Advert

White House In Crisis Management Mode, Consulting Lawyers About Potential Impeachment

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Jan 2021 18:34
White House In Crisis Management Mode, Consulting Lawyers About Potential ImpeachmentWhite House In Crisis Management Mode, Consulting Lawyers About Potential ImpeachmentPA Images

As pressure to impeach Donald Trump continues to mount, the White House has reportedly entered ‘crisis management’ mode.

Lawmakers all across the US have been pushing for the immediate removal of Trump from office in the fallout of the US Capitol riot, which saw his supporters invade the federal building. Five people died as a result, with others injured and at least 52 arrested.

Advert

While now acknowledging the destruction of the riot he helped encourage, during the incident he told supporters: ‘We love you, you’re very special.’ As the clock ticks on Trump’s days in power, the White House is consulting lawyers about the possibility of impeachment.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

If it happens, it would mark the second time Trump has been impeached by the House, who earlier tried to remove him on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The Senate acquitted him of all charges in February 2020. No US president has ever been impeached twice.

However, the president’s lawyers have started consulting with the White House over whether it’d be possible for Congress to impeach him before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Advert

According to CNN, a source reported lawyers saying there wouldn’t be enough time for the House and Senate to process the Articles of Impeachment in time.

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White HousePresident Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White HousePA Images

Nevertheless, they’re cautious due to the firm words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers who vowed to go through with impeachment if the 25th Amendment wasn’t invoked. The source said: ‘Can you land the plane with 12 days left?’

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly told advisers it was ‘highly unlikely’ he’d invoke the 25th – which would see him and the Cabinet declare the president to be unfit to hold office and take on the role of POTUS until Biden’s inauguration – as it could ‘spiral the country even further into chaos and partisan divide’.

Advert
Mike PenceMike PencePA Images

In the aftermath of the riot, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and chief of staff Mark Meadows had urged Trump to record video responses, the choice of language in which was consulted with the president’s lawyers.

It’s evident in his most recent video, which strikes the same rhetoric with less Trumpisms, still beating the drum over the integrity of the US election which discussing the riot and his time in office.

He said: ‘To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our wonderful journey is only just beginning.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Family Filmed Partying In Anticipation Of Supporters Marching On Capitol
News

Trump Family Filmed Partying In Anticipation Of Supporters Marching On Capitol

Trump Yelled At Pence ‘I Don’t Want To Be Your Friend’ After He Refused To Subvert The Election
News

Trump Yelled At Pence ‘I Don’t Want To Be Your Friend’ After He Refused To Subvert The Election

Four Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol
News

Four Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol

Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds
News

Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Capitol, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Now, US, White House

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    White House in 'crisis management' mode: lawyers being consulted about potential impeachment

 