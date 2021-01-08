White House In Crisis Management Mode, Consulting Lawyers About Potential Impeachment PA Images

As pressure to impeach Donald Trump continues to mount, the White House has reportedly entered ‘crisis management’ mode.

Lawmakers all across the US have been pushing for the immediate removal of Trump from office in the fallout of the US Capitol riot, which saw his supporters invade the federal building. Five people died as a result, with others injured and at least 52 arrested.

While now acknowledging the destruction of the riot he helped encourage, during the incident he told supporters: ‘We love you, you’re very special.’ As the clock ticks on Trump’s days in power, the White House is consulting lawyers about the possibility of impeachment.

Donald Trump PA Images

If it happens, it would mark the second time Trump has been impeached by the House, who earlier tried to remove him on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The Senate acquitted him of all charges in February 2020. No US president has ever been impeached twice.

However, the president’s lawyers have started consulting with the White House over whether it’d be possible for Congress to impeach him before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

According to CNN, a source reported lawyers saying there wouldn’t be enough time for the House and Senate to process the Articles of Impeachment in time.

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House PA Images

Nevertheless, they’re cautious due to the firm words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers who vowed to go through with impeachment if the 25th Amendment wasn’t invoked. The source said: ‘Can you land the plane with 12 days left?’

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly told advisers it was ‘highly unlikely’ he’d invoke the 25th – which would see him and the Cabinet declare the president to be unfit to hold office and take on the role of POTUS until Biden’s inauguration – as it could ‘spiral the country even further into chaos and partisan divide’.

Mike Pence PA Images

In the aftermath of the riot, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and chief of staff Mark Meadows had urged Trump to record video responses, the choice of language in which was consulted with the president’s lawyers.

It’s evident in his most recent video, which strikes the same rhetoric with less Trumpisms, still beating the drum over the integrity of the US election which discussing the riot and his time in office.

He said: ‘To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our wonderful journey is only just beginning.’

