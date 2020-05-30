White House Put On Lockdown As Protests Grow Across America PA Images

President Donald Trump has officially put the White House on lockdown as countrywide riots continue to rage across the US.

Protesters have turned up in their thousands across Washington DC, Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, San Jose, and many other cities over the tragic death of George Floyd.

While many people began protesting in bid to get the former officer Derek Chauvin – who knelt on George Floyd’s neck during his arrest – arrested and charged for his murder, many have continued to protest as the other three officers involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged.

Floyd

Trump reportedly gave the US Army from bases in New York and North Carolina four hours notice of deployment to the streets of Minneapolis, an action that hasn’t been seen since the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.

The move comes after a 19-year-old protester was shot dead in Detroit last night, May 29. Police say the man died after a number of shots were fired into a crowd near Detroit’s Greektown entertainment district, however police are said to have not been involved in the shooting.

In Oakland, California, two Federal Protective Services officers were shot during protests of at least 7,500 people, one of the officers later died, police confirmed to CNN.

White House Put On Lockdown As Protests Grow Across America

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, a police car was set on fire and many of the main roadways were blocked. Riot police have been walking crowds back in San Jose and the White House has been put on lockdown by the Secret Service as protests grew closer.

A video, which was taken just outside the White House and uploaded to Twitter, shows protesters continuously knocking down barriers, police putting them back up again and protesters knocking them down once more.

Last night it was announced that former officer Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest until he lost consciousness on Monday, May 25, had been charged with his murder.

News first broke that Chauvin had been arrested earlier the same day, although it was not immediately clear what the expected charges being brought against the disgraced police officer were.

White House Put On Lockdown As Protests Grow Across America

The criminal complaint against Chauvin says he created ‘an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm to George Floyd’.

Following Trump’s orders, the National Guard was activated in Georgia late on Friday night, with as many as 500 troops also deployed to Atlanta.

During the riots, Black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested live on air on Friday morning by Minnesota State Patrol, when he was seemingly mistaken for a protester during his broadcast. His colleagues say he was arrested for refusing to move.

In Louisville on Friday night, Kaitlin Rust a reporter for CNN affiliate WAVE was directly fired upon by police with a pepper ball launcher. The Louiseville Metro Police Department later apologised.