White House Releases Shocking Photos From Child Detention Sites After Intense Criticism

Amid criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, the White House has released shocking photos of child detention sites.

The US-Mexico border has seen an ‘overwhelming’ number of migrants. However, while Joe Biden has pledged a ‘fair, orderly, and humane legal immigration system’ in the wake of Trump’s policies, criticism has continued, aimed at the reopening of detention centres and treatment of children.

Earlier this week, it was reported more than 800 unaccompanied minors have been held in US border patrol custody longer than is permitted by federal law. Now, photos have been released of the conditions in which children are being kept at detention centres.

The images were released by US Customs and Border Protection as pressure mounts on the new POTUS. Photos show a large number of children on their own without their parents, with people bundled together in rooms with plastic mats and emergency blankets. Other photos show food in tubs, toilets and the washing facilities on-site.

In a statement, the agency wrote: ‘CBP continues to transfer unaccompanied minors to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as quickly and efficiently as possible after they are apprehended on the Southwest Border.’

It added: ‘In order to protect the health and safety of our workforce and those in our care we continue to discourage external visitors in our facilities; however, CBP is working to balance the need for public transparency and accountability.’

Under federal law, unaccompanied children must be transferred to the HHS within 72 hours – however, due to current strain during the pandemic, and rising numbers, the limit hasn’t always been abided by, causing major delays and even further strain on the system.

Following the release of the photos, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the conditions are ‘not places made for children’.

Psaki said, a per the New York Post: ‘These photos show what we’ve long been saying, which is that these border patrol facilities are not places made for children. They are not places that we want children to be staying for an extended period of time. Our alternative is to send children back on this treacherous journey that is not, in our view, the right choice to make.’

She added: ‘Children, presenting at our border, who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations is not a crisis. We feel that it is our responsibility to humanely approach this circumstance, and make sure they are treated and put in conditions that are safe.’