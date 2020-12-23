White House Reverses Decision To Have Staff Clean Out Desks For Biden PA Images

The White House has changed its mind in asking staff to clear out space for President-elect Joe Biden as Donald Trump still insists the election was rigged.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden’s win on December 14, but Trump still refuses to accept defeat.

Initially staff in the West Wing – who are largely political appointees – were told to began gathering their belongs to make space for Biden’s arrival next month, but this message has since been disregarded.

In the original email sent yesterday evening, December 22, people we asked to do several things to prepare for Biden’s arrival; from cleaning their office microwaves to taking home any personal belongings.

The email also stated that staff were set to start leaving on January 4 with the final payroll being January 19 – the day before Biden’s inauguration.

However, today, December 23, another message was sent to staff informing them to disregard the previous request asking them to begin the departing process.

As per the Independent, part of the email people received today read, ‘Please disregard the below message. Updated information will be shared in the coming days.’

CBS News White House correspondent Weija Jiang tweeted earlier today, ‘NEW: Despite Trump’s fight to stay, last night White House staff received a detailed email from his exec. office with directions on the departing process. Employees will start leaving the week of 01/04.’

She added, ‘Note addresses everything from cleaning microwaves to ethics debriefing.’ Jiang also shared a snippet of the email staff received with their previous instructions.

As it stands, it hasn’t been officially confirmed why today’s email was sent telling staff to ‘disregard’ the previous message

Traditionally the Trumps would have moved out of the White House during Biden’s inauguration for it to be ready for the new president to move into with their family after the ceremony, but due to the ongoing health crisis a deep clean is planned which may make the transition period a bit longer.

It’s believed the Trump family are moving to the Mar-a-Lago club, Florida, once they’ve left the White House.

Despite Biden’s inauguration being just round the corner, Trump still insists that November’s election was rigged. Just yesterday, he baselessly tweeted, ‘THE DEMOCRATS DUMPED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS IN THE SWING STATES LATE IN THE EVENING. IT WAS A RIGGED ELECTION!!!’

The tweet was flagged by Twitter with the disclaimer, ‘This claim about election fraud is disputed.’ The social media platform has done this on many of Trump’s tweets in recent weeks.

So far, there’s been no evidence to back Trump’s claims of fraud.