White House Plans To Blame Russia For Cyberattack But Backs Down At Last Minute

White House Set To Blame Russia For Cyberattack But Backs Down At Last Minute PA Images

White House officials were reportedly told to stand down as they prepared to release a statement blaming Russia for a recent US cyberattack.

Hundreds of US government computer networks were targeted in the attack, including the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber arm and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy and State.

In an interview with The Mark Levin Show, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed it was ‘pretty clear’ Russia was responsible, but the White House was advised against releasing a statement reiterating the same thoughts.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo PA

A US official familiar with the conversations spoke about the situation with the Associated Press, claiming the statement accused Russia of being ‘the main actor’ in the hack.

Officials were reportedly planning to share the statement on Friday, December 18, but they were told at the last minute to stand down.

The following day, president Donald Trump made the baseless claim that China, not Russia, may be behind the attack as he appeared to try and downplay the severity of the situation.

The nation’s cybersecurity agency warned the cyberattack posed a ‘grave’ risk to government and private networks, AP News reports, but Trump claimed the hack was ‘far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality’.

The president went on to say he had been ‘fully briefed’, assuring ‘everything is well under control’.

He went on to accuse media organisations of refusing to consider other potential culprits, writing:

Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of …discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).

Trump then used the hack to falsely claim, once again, that he won the 2020 election, adding: ‘There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.’

It’s unclear whether Pompeo was advised against blaming Russia before he appeared on The Mark Levin Show, but officials are now said to be scrambling to explain his and Trump’s different opinions.

Donald Trump PA Images

In his interview, the Secretary of State said the government was still ‘unpacking’ the cyberespionage operation and that some details about the situation would likely remain classified.

Pompeo is not alone in his accusations, as cybersecurity experts and other US officials cited by AP News have made clear that the operation appears to be the work of Russia.

The hackers gained access to government computers by infiltrating SolarWinds software, which then installed the malware in routine updates.

