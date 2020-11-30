White House Tells Americans Who Travelled For Thanksgiving 'Assume You Have COVID' CBS/PA

The White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator has told Americans to assume they have COVID-19 if they travelled for Thanksgiving.

The US has seen more than 13.4 million confirmed cases of the virus and 267,000 deaths. While Donald Trump still refuses to admit loss in the election, the presidential transition process has begun, allowing Joe Biden to get a head start on the country’s plan come January 2021.

With Thanksgiving having shortly passed, Dr. Deborah Birx has urged those who travelled to see friends or family, or attended large gatherings to celebrate, to assume they’ve contracted the virus.

Check out a clip of Birx speaking about the virus below:

Birx recently appeared on CBS’ sFace the Nation, where she issued a warning and instructions to get tested to those who made journeys for Thanksgiving this year.

She said: ‘We know people may have made mistakes over the Thanksgiving time period. If you’re young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later. But you need to assume that you’re infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.’

Birx added: ‘We’re really asking families to even mask indoors if they chose to gather during Thanksgiving and others went across the country or even into the next state.’

Deborah Birx PA Images

Birx said she hoped to brief President-elect Biden as early as today, November 30, urging how essential it is that his administration begin examining data.

She explained: ‘What’s really critical is we’ve spent the last nine months really developing sophisticated databases that are bringing together information from across the count, across the country, down to the county level. We can see who is being admitted.’

Despite rising case numbers and frequent deaths, some mayors and governors are refusing to implement certain restrictions, whether it be mandatory masks in shops and other businesses or closing restaurants and bars. ‘To every American, this is the moment to protect yourself and your family,’ Birx said.

She continued: ‘So if your governor or your mayor isn’t doing the policies that we know are critical — masking, physical distancing, avoiding bars, avoiding crowded indoor areas — if those restrictions don’t exist in your state, you need to take it upon yourself to be restricted. You need to not go to these places. You need to protect your family now.’

In a recent tweet, Biden wrote: ‘Let me be clear: Wearing a mask is not about making your life less comfortable or taking something away. It’s to give something back to all of us — a normal life.’