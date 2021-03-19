White House Turns Down Chat With Putin, Says Biden Is ‘Quite Busy’ This Weekend

PA Images

The White House has declined the opportunity for a ‘live’ sit down conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, because the president is ‘quite busy.’

It comes after the Russian leader took to his nation’s state TV, calling on Biden to engage in talks to save the two counties’ relationship, after the POTUS referred to him as a ‘killer’.

Advert 10

During an interview with ABC News, Biden said Putin would ‘pay a price,’ if he’s founded to have interfered in US presidential elections. When asked if he thought the Russian head of state was a killer, he said, ‘yes I do.’

In response, Putin said he was hold talks with the US president to discuss their countries’ relationship, as well as other regional conflicts, on the condition it was held live.

He told reporters he was keen to ‘invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we actually do it live, but with no delays, directly in an open, direct discussion,’ adding that he would ask his foreign ministry to set it up for either today or Monday, March 22.

Advert 10

‘We are ready any time that is convenient for the American side,’ Putin said.

PA Images

However, Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki turned down the offer, on the grounds that Biden is ‘quite busy’ at the moment.

‘I don’t have anything to report to you in terms of a future meeting. The president will, of course, be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy,’ she said, as per Fox News.

Advert 10

Following his comments calling Putin a ‘killer’, the Russian president said, ‘it takes one to know one.’

‘Regarding my American colleague’s statement, as he said, we know each other personally. What I would say in answer to him? I would say, stay healthy. I wish him good health, I say this without irony,’ he said, as per Sky News.

However, Biden has made it quite clear he doesn’t regret the comments he made, with Psaki telling reporters he simply ‘gave a direct answer to a direct question.’

Advert 10

‘We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest. But the president is not going to hold back, clearly, when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions,’ she said.

Russia has since recalled its ambassador to the United States, following the comments from Biden.