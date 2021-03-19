unilad
Advert

White House Turns Down Chat With Putin, Says Biden Is ‘Quite Busy’ This Weekend

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Mar 2021 15:43
Biden Doesn't Regret Calling Putin A 'Killer', White House SaysPA Images

The White House has declined the opportunity for a ‘live’ sit down conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, because the president is ‘quite busy.’

It comes after the Russian leader took to his nation’s state TV, calling on Biden to engage in talks to save the two counties’ relationship, after the POTUS referred to him as a ‘killer’.

Advert

During an interview with ABC News, Biden said Putin would ‘pay a price,’ if he’s founded to have interfered in US presidential elections. When asked if he thought the Russian head of state was a killer, he said, ‘yes I do.’

In response, Putin said he was hold talks with the US president to discuss their countries’ relationship, as well as other regional conflicts, on the condition it was held live.

He told reporters he was keen to ‘invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we actually do it live, but with no delays, directly in an open, direct discussion,’ adding that he would ask his foreign ministry to set it up for either today or Monday, March 22.

Advert

‘We are ready any time that is convenient for the American side,’ Putin said.

Vladimir PutinPA Images

However, Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki turned down the offer, on the grounds that Biden is ‘quite busy’ at the moment.

‘I don’t have anything to report to you in terms of a future meeting. The president will, of course, be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy,’ she said, as per Fox News.

Advert

Following his comments calling Putin a ‘killer’, the Russian president said, ‘it takes one to know one.’

‘Regarding my American colleague’s statement, as he said, we know each other personally. What I would say in answer to him? I would say, stay healthy. I wish him good health, I say this without irony,’ he said, as per Sky News.

However, Biden has made it quite clear he doesn’t regret the comments he made, with Psaki telling reporters he simply ‘gave a direct answer to a direct question.’

Advert

‘We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest. But the president is not going to hold back, clearly, when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions,’ she said.

Russia has since recalled its ambassador to the United States, following the comments from Biden.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower
Animals

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower

Last Surviving Man Of Amazon’s Juma Tribe Dies Of Coronavirus Likely Spread By Loggers
News

Last Surviving Man Of Amazon’s Juma Tribe Dies Of Coronavirus Likely Spread By Loggers

‘Super Worm Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky In Rare Celestial Show Next Week
Science

‘Super Worm Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky In Rare Celestial Show Next Week

FBI Security Clearing Of Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Faked’, Claims Senator
News

FBI Security Clearing Of Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Faked’, Claims Senator

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Credits

Fox News and 1 other

  1. Fox News

    White House says Biden is 'quite busy' after Putin invites president for 'live' chat

  2. Twitter

    @SkyNews

 