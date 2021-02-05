White House Wants To Send Masks To Every Household In America PA Images

The Biden administration has said it is looking into the possibility of sending face masks to every household in America in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain confirmed yesterday, February 4, that the administration was hoping to resurrect the idea, which was first floated by health officials last year before reportedly being rejected by former President Trump.

‘This was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration — the public health agencies recommended it, President Trump vetoed it for some reason… we want to get this back on track. I hope in the next few days, or next week, we may be able to announce some progress on this,’ Klain said, CNN reports

PA Images

According to memos obtained by the Washington Post, plans to distribute 650 million masks were in advanced stages during the first wave of the pandemic, to the extent that the US Postal Service had drafted an announcement about their plans to deliver the masks nationwide on behalf of the government.

However the idea was reportedly scrapped over fears that pushing mask-wearing would cause ‘concern or panic’, which squares with the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to play down the severity of the pandemic.

President Biden has made mask-wearing a key issue during the first month of his administration. His first action as president was to sign an executive order mandating masks in federal buildings and most forms of public transport, while he also established a 100-day masking-up challenge encourage Americans to wear masks when in public.

PA Images

Yet despite the White House signalling that they would support plans to send masks to all American households, other public health officials have cast doubt on whether the idea would actually make a significant difference in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking at a CNN Town Hall event last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that rather than blanketing the country in face masks resources could be better spent targeting specific under-served neighbourhoods.

She told Anderson Cooper:

Certainly, I would highly advocate for those in areas where they’re under-resourced and they can’t purchase masks or they don’t have access to masks, we need to make sure that people have the protection… [But] it’s not entirely clear to me that the reason people aren’t wearing masks is because they don’t have access to them.

Congress is currently debating Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, which would see $1,400 stimulus cheques sent to every American earning less than $75,000.