White House Will Handle Covid-19 In Trump's Second Term, Press Secretary Says

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has claimed the Trump administration will continue to handle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite President-elect Joe Biden winning the US election.

McEnany appeared to back claims from some Republicans that they believe the election result will be overturned, by insisting they have the ‘infrastructure’ in place to deal with COVID-19 during a ‘second Trump administration’.

McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends earlier today, November 18, to discuss the firing of cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, who said the election had been secure, and not victim to voter fraud.

Of course, Trump is still yet to concede the result of the election, despite every major outlet in the world calling it in Biden’s favour, as he claims legal challenges mounted in several of the key swing states, most notably Pennsylvania, will overturn the result.

When asked by the hosts whether Trump would be able to engage in the peaceful transfer of power once it has been ‘proven’ that Biden had won the election, McEnany said the incumbent president would only comply if ‘the facts bear out that way,’ as per Forbes.

Nevertheless, the press secretary took the time to criticise governors who have suggested restrictions around Thanksgiving gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, calling them ‘Orwellian.’

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time PA Images

She said that ‘the American people know how to protect their health,’ before claiming that restrictions limiting the size of gatherings was ‘not the American way.’

‘We don’t lose our freedom in that way, we make responsible health decisions,’ McEnany added.

The debate comes at a critical time in the United States, as people want to be able to look forward to spending time with loved ones over the holidays. However, the country recently hit a record high in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

Meanwhile, North Dakota has just recorded the highest coronavirus death rate of any state or country in the world in the last week, while South Dakota ranked in third in terms of having the highest mortality rate.

In the last week, around 1,000 American citizens have died every single day as a result of the virus, while the country records around one million new infections every week.

While the Trump administration maintains claims it will soon embark on another term, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris say they are preparing to move into the White House in January.