White Lives Matter Rallies Flop After Hardly Anyone Turns Up Except Counter-Protesters

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Apr 2021 09:26
White Lives Matter Rallies Flop After Hardly Anyone Turns Up Except Counter-ProtestersPA Images

Various White Lives Matter Rallies planned in cities across the US have reportedly flopped after hardly anyone turned up aside from counter-protesters.

These rallies marked the first significant organising efforts by white supremacists since 2018, and had been planned via the encrypted app Telegram.

As reported by NBC News, the organisers boldly advertised the events as being capable of making ‘the whole world tremble’. However, the reality appears to have fallen more than just a little bit short of the hype.

PA ImagesPA Images

Footage from Orange County, California shows the rally attendees being vastly outnumbered by crowds of counter-protesters, many of whom could be heard chanting ‘go home Nazis’.

In this footage, captured by news site Left Coast Right Watch, three marchers could be seen being chased away from the scene by large numbers of those who opposed their white supremacist views.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, anti fascist activist Gwen Snyder tweeted pictures of a ‘Philly pizza party picnic’ held by activists near City Hall in Dilworth Plaza, where a White Lives Matter rally had been planned. However, as per Snyder, the rally attendees turned out to be ‘no shows’.

Over in New York City, independent journalist Scooter Caster tweeted footage taken from outside Trump Tower which showed ‘only a small counter protest’ gathering on April 11. A rally had been planned, but there no signs could be seen of it.

New Mexico In Depth reporter Bella Davis tweeted footage of a ‘couple hundred counter protesters’ gathering in Albuquerque ahead of a planned rally, carrying anti-fascist signs and chanting, ‘f*ck the Proud Boys’.

Davis tweeted:

Proud Boys rally is supposed to be starting now but there’s just this one guy. The back of his sign says ‘all guns matter’ and he has three kids with him.

As reported by Davis, Police had to then form a circle around the lone protester to separate him from the far larger crowd of counter protesters.

Journalist Steven Monacelli tweeted various images from outside City Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, where yet another White Lives Matter protest appeared to have flopped.

Monacelli tweeted:

It’s now past 1PM. One guy in a thin blue line shirt has been milling around the area, but other than that, still no sign of an organized White Lives Matter group.

Shortly afterwards, he tweeted a photo of one lone protester holding a sign:

One of the organizers of the White Lives Matter rally is now outside Fort Worth City Hall. She said others are on their way but are running late.

As per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ has been promoted by white supremacist groups since 2015 as ‘a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement’. In 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) designated the ‘White Lives Matter’ movement as a hate group.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

