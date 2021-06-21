White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest

FOX 2 St. Louis/YouTube

A white former police officer in St. Louis has been found guilty of beating his Black colleague who was undercover during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Dustin Boone was facing charges of deprivation of rights under colour of law following the altercation in 2017, which left Detective Luther Hall with permanent injuries.

Hall was undercover at the protest when Boone is said to have attacked him. Hall sustained permanent neck injuries, and had to undergo several surgeries as a result.

The charge Boone has been found guilty of is a felony law and could see him behind bars for up to 10 years, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Jurors found the former officer guilty on Thursday, June 17 – almost four years after the assault happened.

Boone didn’t act alone, however; fellow former officers Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta were also involved and pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year. They’re currently awaiting sentencing. Meanwhile, another officer to have been involved, Stephen Korte, has been acquitted for his involvement, Complex reports.

A fifth former officer, Christopher Myers, was also on trial last week, but jurors were unable to decide if he was guilty of destroying evidence. It’s believed he broke Hall’s phone to prevent any incriminating evidence against them if they ended up facing assault charges.

Myers has already been acquitted of deprivation of rights under colour of law.

Fox 2

According to prosecutors, the assault came after the officers expressed that they wanted to arrest and attack protestors.

The officers have since defended their actions and said Hall failed to comply when asked to put his hands up.

Last week’s trial was Myers and Boone’s second, after their previous trial in March ended with jurors being unable to agree on a verdict, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With this being Myers’ second trial, his lawyer said it’s unlikely the former officer will have to endure a third.

Following Boone’s guilty charge, First Assistant US Attorney Carrie Costantin said outside the courthouse, ‘For those of us in law enforcement, it’s gratifying that we can take a bad cop off the streets.’

Fox 2

Addressing Hall’s response to the news, she said he was ‘still absorbing it,’ and that what he’s been through has been ‘very difficult.’

Costantin added that Hall has been feeling both physical and emotional pain because he felt ‘betrayed by his fellow officers.’

Boone is also facing allegations that he married his girlfriend at the time of the assault so that she didn’t have to testify against him. According to reports, she watched the attack on Hall over FaceTime.

