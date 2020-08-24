White Police Officer Shoots Unarmed Black Man Seven Times In Front Of His Kids In Wisconsin attorneycrump/Instagram/CBS

An unarmed Black man has been shot in the back seven times by a White police officer in front of his children, sparking fresh protests in Wisconsin.

Kenosha Police officers are said to have been called to a domestic incident at around 5pm local time, on Sunday, August 23, before the shooting took place.

The County of Kenosha is now in a ‘state of emergency’ following riots prompted by the shooting of the 29-year-old man, who has been identified as Jacob Blake.

Check out this news report from the scene:

Footage shows Blake being walked towards a vehicle with two officers, before shots can be heard being fired into the vehicle.

Following the incident, angry crowds gathered at the scene on Sunday evening, prompting authorities to put a curfew in place at 7am on Monday morning.

In a statement released by the Kenosha Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed the father-of-three had been airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

Although police declined to say what led to the shooting, the video appears to show Blake walking over to the driver’s side of the door and leaning inside, before an officer grabbed his shirt and fired into the vehicle. At least seven shots can be heard.

Some reports have claimed Blake’s children were already in the vehicle, and saw their father being gunned down by officers.

Kenosha News reports that officers were responding to a call after Blake attempted to break up a fight between two women outside a nearby home, with officers reportedly tasering the father when they arrived on the scene.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney who represents the family of George Floyd, has spoken out about the incident on Twitter, saying his kids will forever be traumatised.

‘They saw a cop shoot their father,’ Crump tweeted. ‘They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!’

The shooting comes after months of global Black Lives Matter protests, calling for an end to the police brutality disproportionately suffered by the Black community.

They were first sparked in May, when Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, until he was no longer conscious.

In the early hours of this morning protesters could be heard chanting ‘no peace, no justice,’ at the scene where Blake was shot by officers.