White Supremacist Found With Stash Of Weapons In Swastika-Covered Car Arrested

US Capitol Police

A white supremacist has been arrested after being found driving through Washington DC with a stash of weapons in a swastika-covered car.

The man was stopped by police due to having a swastika painted on his Dodge Dakota car and his number plate covered by an American flag.

Upon checking his vehicle, officers found the driver, Donald Craighead, was in possession of knives, a machete and a bayonet. He also had other far-right symbols and slogans in his trunk.

PA

The 44-year-old white supremacist’s car had been parked around the Democratic National Committee headquarters when it was apprehended by police at around midnight, September 13, according to an arrest report by Capitol Police.

A Special Operation Division Officer had been patrolling when he noticed the appearance of the car and subsequently pulled it over ‘along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW’.

When questioned by police officials, Craighead, who is from Oceanside, California, told them he was ‘on patrol’ and ‘began talking about white supremacist ideology’, Metro reports.

He was subsequently arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

The city is on high alert due to a demonstration that is planning to go ahead this coming Saturday, September 18, in support of the people who have been charged for taking part in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Thousands are expected to take part in support of men such as Paul Allard Hodgkins, who was the first person to officially be sentenced for felony charges relating to the January 6 riot, receiving an eight-month prison sentence.

The riots took place after pro-Trump supporters claimed the election results had been rigged. Five people died in the chaos of the riot, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters storm the Capitol building.

After the attack, a tall metal fence was erected around the US Capitol building. It is expected to be put up again ahead of the rally, The Guardian reports.

Of Craighead’s arrest, Chief of Police Tom Manger said the white supremacist being apprehended was ‘good police work plain and simple’.

Operational Services Bureau Deputy Chief Jason Bell said:

This is an excellent example of the work our officers do every day. We are so proud of these officers for their vigilance.

Despite being stopped near the location of the upcoming rally, it was not clear if Craighead was planning to attend such a demonstration, or if he has previously been involved in any other incidents in the area.

The investigation into the suspect is ongoing and is being led by the USCP Investigations Division.