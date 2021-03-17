White Supremacist Propaganda Surged To Alarming Levels In 2020
A total of 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic and other such hateful messages were reported by the ADL last year, marking the highest level of incidents since the organisation began tracking data.
This averaged out to approximately 14 incidents per day, adding up to twice the amount of cases recorded in 2019 (2,724). It was discovered that there had been a 68% increase in propaganda targeting Jewish people.
In a press release about the surge, ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said:
Hate propaganda is a tried-and-true tactic for white supremacists, and this on the ground activity is now higher than we’ve ever previously recorded.
White supremacists appear to be more emboldened than ever, and the election year, the pandemic and other factors may have provided these extremists with additional encouragement.
Tracking the distribution of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda, the ADL discovered there were at least 30 known white supremacist groups behind efforts to spread hate propaganda, which affected 49 US states in 2020.
Hate propaganda was found in every state except Hawaii in 2020, with the highest levels detected in the states of Texas (574), Washington (345), California (333), New Jersey (323), New York (308), Massachusetts (276), Virginia (249) and Pennsylvania (238).
Oren Segal, VP of ADL’s Center on Extremism, said:
Propaganda gives white supremacists the ability to maximize media and online attention while limiting their risk of exposure or arrest.
The literature helps to bolster recruitment efforts and spreads fear by targeting specific groups, including the Jewish, Black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as non-white immigrants.
Three groups, Patriot Front, New Jersey European Heritage Association and Nationalist Social Club, were found to be responsible for 92% of the activity.
Patriot Front, a white supremacist hate group based in Texas, was found to be responsible for 4,105 of the recorded incidents, adding up to 80% of all propaganda incidents across the US in 2020.
There was, however, a notable decline of white supremacist propaganda distribution on college campuses, with 303 incidents recordedin 2020, compared with 630 in 2019.
It was found that there were no large campus focused campaigns in 2020, probably due to less students attending on-campus classes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
You can read the full report here.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
