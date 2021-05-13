White Supremacists Are The Biggest Domestic Terrorism Threat, Top Biden Officials Say

PA

White supremacists are the biggest domestic terrorism threat in the US, according to the Biden administration.

In February this year, just more than a month on from the destructive US Capitol riots, President Joe Biden dubbed white supremacists ‘demented’ and their ideology ‘a bane on our existence’, as well as criticising Donald Trump’s reluctance to call out racist groups, such as saying there ‘were very fine people on both sides’ during Charlottesville’s 2017 far-right clashes.

Whether it’s the Proud Boys seen boasting guns at Trump rallies, the KKK or other extremists, top law enforcement officials believe white supremacy to be the worst domestic terrorism threat America is facing today.

PA Images

The latest comments come from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a recent hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee about the rise of domestic extremism.

It mostly revolved around the riots at the Capitol, with Trump supporters storming the federal building in a bid to halt Biden’s election win being finalised, with Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fearing for her life.

Garland said, ‘Domestic violent extremists pose an elevated threat in 2021, and in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,’ as per HuffPost.

PA Images

Republicans on the committee disagreed with Garland, with Senator Richard Shelby saying: ‘[Democrats] would have the American people believe that all domestic, violent extremists are far-right white supremacists and that all Republicans are complicit in their actions.’

Garland replied: ‘We don’t care what the ideology is. Violations of law are pursued and are prosecuted. I think it’s fair to say that in my career as a judge, and in law enforcement, I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol.’

He also described the insurrection as an ‘attempt to interfere with the fundamental element of our democracy: a peaceful transfer of power.’