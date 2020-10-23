White Supremacists Behind Majority Of US Domestic Terror Attacks This Year PA

A new report has found that 67% of domestic terror attacks in the US so far this year were committed by White supremacists.

At least half of that percentage is believed to be violence targeting protestors, stated the analysis conducted by a centrist thinktank.

The shooting of Aaron Danielson was found to be the only ‘far-left’ attack to have occurred this year. Danielson was a supporter of far-right group Patriot Prayer, and was shot dead during a Trump rally on August 29.

Danielson’s suspected killer was self-proclaimed ‘anti-fascist’ Michael Forest Reinoehl, who was shot dead by police a few days after Danielson’s death. Experts said this was the first anti-fascist killing to have happened in the US in 25 years, according to The Guardian.

Forty-one politically motivated attacks were conducted by right-wing extremists, while 12 were carried out by leftists. These figures, reported by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), contradict President Trump’s naming left-wing violence as ‘a major threat’.

Despite these concerns, the country has actually seen fewer domestic terrorism deaths this year than it has done in previous years. According to the CSIS, five people have died from domestic terrorism attacks in 2020 compared to deaths ranging from 22 to 66 in recent years.

While the figures may have decreased, there are still ongoing concerns about domestic terrorism in the US. Earlier this month, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, expressed his concerns about the growing number of rightist crimes happening in the country.

In the annual Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA), Wolf said:

I am particularly concerned about White supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years. I am proud of our work to prevent terrorizing tactics by domestic terrorists and violent extremists who seek to force ideological change in the United States through violence, death, and destruction.

Wolf also addressed the rise in number of violent protests that have occurred in the US over the past few months. He wrote, ‘During the course of developing the HTA we began to see a new, alarming trend of exploitation of lawful protests causing violence, death, and destruction in American communities.’

According to the report, there have been more than 100 days of ‘violence and destruction’ in US cities in 2020.

Wolf added, ‘As Americans, we all have the right to believe whatever we want, but we don’t have a right to carry out acts of violence to further those beliefs.’