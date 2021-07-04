White Supremacists Marching Through Philadelphia Told ‘Get The F**k Out Of Here’

sunnydelight888/Twitter

A so-called patriot group marched through Philadelphia after 11.00pm last night, July 3, and were jeered by onlookers.

The Patriot Front is recognised as a white supremacist league. The Anti-Defamation League describes them as ‘a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them.’

Last night the group marched from Market Street before walking in front of City Hall, in white face coverings, kakis, blue shirts and tan hats. The group was also waving American flags with Patriot Front insignias.

Safe to say locals were not happy to see the racist organisation and made their dissatisfaction clear. A Twitter post by Not Today showed the reaction from people in the area as they swore and jeered at the group. Others encouraged those marching to show their faces.

The post was captioned:

Nothing like taking your kids to Philadelphia for the 4th & running into literal Nazis. These scumbags belong to the group Patriot Front. That may or may not be my kids & I joining a growing crowd yelling at the spineless dickholes & chasing them away from City Hall. #fucknazis

Towards the end of the video, the people begin to disperse as tear gas is said to have been used.

Now that the video is online, many are supporting those who stood up against the supremacists. One person noted, ‘One of the best videos in years. Plot twist: the most vocal person shouting at the Nazis turns out to be the camera person’s mom, and she puts icing on the cake when she says Philly is the “F**k around and find out” city for the Nazis.’

At the moment, there has been no word on whether Philadelphia police have made any arrests in relation to the local march.

