White Woman Recites N-Word From NWA Lyrics In School Meeting Complaint

A white woman has been called out online after reading the lyrics to N.W.A’s 1988 song F*ck tha Police and repeatedly reciting the N-word at a school district meeting.

The woman, who was identified at the meeting as ‘speaker seven, Sheryl’, made her unusual address during the ‘citizens’ comments’ section of the Leander Independent School District board meeting in Leander, Texas on Thursday, September 9.

Claiming the track is included in the board’s English III curriculum, Sheryl accused the school board members of being hypocritical for having invited police officers to be present at the meeting.

She commented, ‘Officers – I hope they’re in here listening – and by the way, we appreciate you. The same hypocrites sitting in front of us that hate you, still call you when they feel threatened. You cannot make this stuff up. And, of course, we are seeing the hypocrisy of the left all around the country.’

Referring to the lyrics of the track, Sheryl said, ‘We have the n-word eight to nine times,’ before launching into her own, spoken rendition of lyrics from Ice Cube’s verse.

She quoted:

I don’t know if they [f-word] or what

Search a [n-word] down and grabbing his nuts

And on the other hand, without a gun, they can’t get none

But don’t let it be a black and a white one

’Cause they’ll slam ya down to the street top

Black police showing out for the white cop

Ice Cube will swarm on any motherf*cker in a blue uniform

Just ’cause I’m from the CPT, punk police are afraid of me

A young [n-word] on the warpath

And when I’m finished, it’s gonna be a bloodbath

Slamming the school board for having the song ‘in [its] curriculum’, Sheryl continued, ‘How do you defend that? Are you proud? Your curriculum. This is what you’re teaching our kids. It’s sick.’

The frustrated woman’s comments came after parents in April accused the district of including the song in the list of approved resources for teachers, as it was included in a Vox article reporting popular protest-themed songs.

At the time, parents encouraged others to keep their children out of class for a day in protest. At the meeting this week, Sheryl claimed the song remained in the student learning resource portal despite the complaints from community members.

After footage of Sheryl reciting the song lyrics was shared online, social media users expressed their disagreement towards the speaker, with one person writing, ‘F*ck Tha Police has significant and strong historical underpinning and absolutely should be discussed in school. As evidenced by this lady, its still tilting motherf*ckers 3 decades later.’

Another commented, ‘Once again, conservatives imagine school is much, much cooler than reality.’

