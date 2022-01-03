WHO Boss ‘Confident’ The Pandemic Will End This Year

Alamy

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is in sight.

Director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus marked the turn of the new year with an end-of-year address in which he proclaimed he was ‘confident’ life would return more fully to normal within the next year.

‘While no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat Covid-19,’ he said, adding ‘As we enter the third year of the pandemic, I am confident that this will be the year we end it, but only if we do it together.’

Ghebreyesus’ message comes as Covid case rates continue to surge across the world as a result of the spread of the Omicron variant, which has seen many countries register all-time high case numbers over recent weeks.

Emphasising the need for global co-operation, Ghebreyesus called on countries to help meet the target of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population, blaming ‘narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding’ for creating the ‘ideal conditions’ for the emergence of Omicron.

He urged the world to work together to improve global health and disease monitoring, saying ‘I believe that if we can make progress on these goals, we will be gathering again, at the end of 2022, not to mark the end of a third year of pandemic, but to celebrate a return to pre-Covid norms, when we gathered with our families and communities to celebrate together and cherish each other’s company and love.’

According to the New York Times, around 59% of the global population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Elsewhere in his message, Ghebreyesus spoke about the need for a wider improvement in health care access across the world, urging countries to invest ‘in stronger primary health care, as the foundation of universal health coverage.’

