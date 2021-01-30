WHO Urges UK To Slow Vaccine Rollout To Avoid 'Moral Catastrophe' PA Images

The World Health Organisation has urged the UK and other wealthy countries to take a break from their massive vaccination programmes once the most vulnerable groups are covered.

The UN agency has argued that making sure the vaccinations are distributed equally across different countries is ‘clearly morally the right thing to do.’

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in failing to ensure the roll out is fair, would ‘put us on the brink of a moral catastrophe.’

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In England PA Images

Dr Harris went on to say that Boris Johnson’s goal of having everyone in Britain vaccinated by autumn should be shifted to ensuring that 2 billion doses have been evenly and fairly distributed globally to those who are most in need.

It comes after the European Union faced huge criticisms for introducing export controls on the AstraZenca and Pfizer vaccines coming from overseas, in a bid to protect its own supplies. The EU has been accused of ‘vaccine nationalism’ in the move which could set a ‘very worrying trend,’ according to Dr Harris, the Independent reports.

The WHO has warned that a ‘self-defeating’ approach to global vaccinations would extend the agonising period of suffering all over the world and lead to a ‘protracted recovery,’ allowing more variants to emerge as the virus continues to spread in other parts of the world.

Vaccine PA Images

However, many would argue that the UK has played a pivotal role in the global vaccination drive, having delivered £548 million in aid to help distribute 1.3 billion vaccine doses to 92 different developing countries.

Meanwhile, here in the UK, the drive to get as many Brits vaccinated as possible, after reaching the grimmest milestone of the pandemic to date.

Last week it was announced that more than 100,000 people had died from COVID-related deaths in the UK since the pandemic began.