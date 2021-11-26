unilad
Why Euthanasia Clinics Are Refusing Unvaccinated Customers

by : Hannah Smith on : 26 Nov 2021 14:42
The news that a group of euthanasia clinics won’t accept unvaccinated patients has caused a stir on social media, but the reason for this seemingly illogical condition is actually a whole lot more straightforward than you might think.

In an announcement posted to its website following the introduction of new Covid-19 restriction in parts of Germany, the German Euthanasia Association confirmed that patients and others attending its clinics would have to follow ‘the 2G rule’ – ‘geimpft oder genese’ – meaning patients must either be ‘vaccinated or recovered’.

‘As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms,’ the message read.

Man getting vaccinated (Alamy)Alamy

The situation was quickly jumped upon by those opposed to Covid measures such as vaccine passports, as people pointed out that getting vaccinated against Covid was unlikely to be a priority for someone who had chosen to die.

‘Irony has been declared many times in this pandemic but now, from Covid-riddled Germany comes the final proof: you can’t kill yourself now unless you’ve been vaccinated,’ was the verdict from The Spectator.

However, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that the vaccine requirement isn’t just for the sake of the patient, but rather to protect staff working at the clinics.

Sign displaying new '2G' rule (Alamy)Alamy

As the German Euthanasia Association made clear in its statement:

Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission.

Scientists say that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is important to protect not only individuals, but those around them from becoming seriously ill with the virus.

The ‘2G’ system in Germany was introduced earlier this month following renewed ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases in the country. Under the new rule, people in Germany who do not have Covid antibodies (ie. have not been vaccinated or previously recovered from the virus) will be banned from leisure facilities and other public spaces. The system is a stricter version of the previous ‘3G’ system, which allowed for people who tested negative for the virus.

