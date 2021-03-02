Widow Working At Pennsylvania McDonald’s Has No Plans To Retire As She Celebrates 100th Birthday

Good Morning America

A McDonald’s employee is set to celebrate her 100th birthday tomorrow, March 3, but she has no plans to stop working at the fast-food restaurant.

Ruthie Shuster has worked at a McDonald’s branch in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for almost half a century, and she loves to greet customers with a smile.

The 99-year-old, who used to go dancing four nights a week prior to the pandemic, even treats her customers with a song every Friday afternoon.

Check out her story here:

‘Friday about 30 comes, and we all sing, ‘You are my sunshine’, we all sing it, everybody comes in,’ she told Good Morning America.

While many people would say turning 100 is a pretty big deal, Ruthie isn’t phased by it, as to her age is ‘just a number’.

‘To me, it’s just a number. I became a widow when I was 50, and I’ve been working ever, ever, ever since. I like working,’ she explained.

‘I get paid. I pay my bills, and that’s good. I never had a lot of money, but I always had enough. That’s the way it is,’ she added.

Unsurprisingly, Ruthie has grown very popular in her local area over the past five decades, and she’s even had to set up a mailbox at her McDonald’s branch to cater for all the hundreds of birthday cards people want to send her.

What an incredible woman.