Wife Builds Pub In Back Garden To Stop Husband Sneaking Off For A Pint

Caters

A woman who became sick to the back teeth of her husband nipping down the pub for a crafty pint has opted to take matters into her own hands, going as far as to build a pub in their back garden.

Paul Tapper, of Newton Abbot in Devon, has long enjoyed a swift drink with his pals at his local, driving his wife Jayne to exasperation.

And so, in a bid to get her hubby to stay home more, Jayne, 48, built The Doghouse Inn, complete with a well-stocked bar, sign and even a small beer garden.

Find out more about this unique pub below:

The mum-of-three intends to host parties at the pub, as well as using it for some well-deserved chill-out nights at home.

Jayne said:

My husband Paul had always loved popping down to our local, and I could never seem to keep him at home, And so I got thinking – why not create my own pub, become my own landlady and then I can really tell people – my husband’s in the doghouse!

Caters

The finished result looks very authentic indeed, but hasn’t been cheap. The couple forked out £15,000 to have their garden levelled out, before splurging around £2,700 for the initial build of the cabin.

Caters

They kept things as thrifty as possible when it came to the decorating process, making use of social media and resale sites.

However, Jayne found she couldn’t say no to a £100 church pew for the seating area. She also bought a £650 space invader game, bringing a sense of Friday night fun to the pub.

Caters

The result is genuinely remarkable, with great attention to detail given to the interior, right down to the beer mats and dart board.

The Doghouse Inn has proven to be a new favourite hangout with the couple’s three grown-up children, Tom, 31, Lorren, 24 and Jack, 26, all of whom reckon it will save them a few pennies. Even Paul is enjoying himself at his new – very local – local.

Caters

Jayne said:

Paul will even bring round his mates now and we always seem to be busy, I’m always finding things for the little pub, and it’s not just become a man cave as such for Paul – I love using it too and I’d quite happily spend most nights in there. It’s great to chill in and it really does feel like I’m in my local!

Caters

Cheers to the Abbot family on their small but perfect back garden boozer, got a pub quiz on any time soon?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]