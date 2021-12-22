Wife Of French President To Sue Over False Claims She Was Born Male

Alamy

Brigitte Macron, wife of the current president of France, has revealed plans to sue over a conspiracy theory that she was born male.

The fake news surrounding France’s first lady became widespread on social media after a small and very right-wing journal first made the allegations in an article back in September.

Advert 10

The outlet, Faits et Documents, claimed the 68-year-old was born Jean-Michel Trogneux and falsely identified her as being transgender.

Ahead of France’s presidential election, the first lady is set to press charges for libel against those who first made the claims, according to her lawyer.

Alamy

Faits et Documents published the false claim as part of a ‘three-year investigation’ into Macron. Its allegation that Macron’s name at birth was Jean-Michel Trogneux and was based on her maiden name being Trogneux, The Telegraph reports.

Advert 10

Jean Ennochi, Macron’s lawyer, noted how ‘legal action’ is currently ‘in progress,’ after the French president’s wife ‘decided to initiate proceedings’.

Fears had been rising that the spread of the conspiracy theory could impact the elections, where President Macron is set to go head-to-head with two controversial populists who align with the far-right.

The conspiracy theory only started gaining traction on December 10 after the journalist who wrote the original article, Natacha Rey, posted a four-hour-long interview explaining the theory on YouTube.

Advert 10

The theory, which hadn’t previously been distributed widely because of the paper being in print rather than online, suddenly acquired around half a million views on the platform.

While the video was later removed, the fake news was spread by movements such as QAnon, the yellow vest movement alongside being circulated on social media accounts and other marginal sites.

Macron subsequently came under intense scrutiny, with #JeanMichelTrogneux featuring in Twitter’s top trending, leading to floods of sexist and transphobic comments.

Advert 10

Professor Tristan Mendès France, who specialises in far-right online culture at Paris Diderot University, noted how ‘saddening’ it was.

He said:

This ability of the most marginal and most toxic fringe to take space in the public debate is saddening.. [The rumours are part of a] radical conspiracy theory, be it American or French, that there is a degeneration of our elites and therefore a sexual degeneration.

Macron is also not the only female political figure who has been targeted, with former US first lady Michelle Obama having been subject to similar online rumours as well as New Zealand’s current prime minister, Jacinda Arden, too.

Advert 10