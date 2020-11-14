Wife Of Top US General Saves Life Of Vet Who Collapsed During Veterans Day Ceremony Shutterstock/PA Images

Hollyanne Milley, the wife of top US general Mark Milley, has been praised for saving the life of a veteran who collapsed during a Veterans Day ceremony.

Milley and her husband, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, were at the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11 when the veteran, who has not been named, collapsed.

The incident took place while the guests waited for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to arrive, and Milley turned to see the man lying on the ground.

Trump on Veterans Day PA Images

He had stopped breathing, so Milley, a nurse for 33 years, ‘immediately ran to see if [she] could help’. Others had also rushed to his aid, including a physician and the Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Chairman.

In an account of the incident provided to CNN, Milley said the vet was unresponsive and couldn’t speak. He had ‘very laboured breathing that was not actually moving air into his lungs’, so Milley ordered someone to call the emergency services.

Moments later the man stopped breathing altogether, and the nurse couldn’t feel his pulse. She sprung into action and performed two cycles of CPR of just chest compressions, after which the vet ‘took a big spontaneous breath and a big groan on his own, and he started moving air.’

Hollyanne Milley and husband PA Images

After a few breaths the vet started coming around, so Milley put him in a side recovery position and ‘just talked to him and told him what was going on and encouraged him to take deep breaths’, she told NBC News.

Fort Myer Emergency Medical Services arrived and the vet was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Milley described the rescue as a ‘team effort’ and encouraged others to learn CPR, saying: ‘Bystander intervention can save lives, and it did yesterday. It absolutely did.’

The vet told Milley he had attended the ceremony to honour those who served, and he is grateful that he will be able to do so again in the future ‘because a bystander knew CPR’.

Arlington National Cemetary PA Images

Milley spent 18 years as a critical care nurse before becoming a cardiac nurse 15 years ago. She is currently practicing in Northern Virginia.

Milley’s husband praised his wife for her quick intervention and said her actions were ‘representative of the hero medical professionals who are always there when we need them.’

He added: ‘She represents the strength and service of our military families’.

Milley said that it was an ‘honour’ to help a veteran on Veterans Day.