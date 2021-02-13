Wild Police Chase Ends With Cop Hugging Terrified Driver Even After He Drew Gun

Hodgenville Police Department

A wild police chase in Kentucky ended with the officer drawing his gun, before hugging the driver.

Latrece Curry, 41, led officers on a pursuit across two counties after fleeing a domestic dispute at home with her husband, choosing to leave before cops arrived.

A deputy from the Hodgenville Police Department managed to track her down, at which point she sped off with multiple cars on her tail. When she finally came to a halt in a car park, it didn’t end how you’d expect.

You can watch the police bodycam footage below:

In bodycam footage shared by the police on Facebook, you can see and hear police pointing their guns at Curry, asking her to show them her hands and get out of the vehicle. When Chief James Richardson got closer, the situation soon de-escalated.

He told the New York Post, ‘I got to the driver’s side door and told her to unlock the door, she had her hands up, she was shaking like a leaf. I mean the poor girl, when I opened the door it was like a look of sheer terror. She was scared to death.’

After putting his gun back in his holster, he tried to assure her that everything was okay. ‘Of course we had guns, guns pointed at her, so I just tried to calm her down. She was shaking so bad she couldn’t get her seatbelt off, so I helped her get her seatbelt off,’ he said.

He added, ‘I didn’t perceive her as a threat, she didn’t have any weapons. I took control of her hands, she started crying. She reached out and hugged me and I just kind of hugged her back.’

Richardson explained, ‘Her statement to me was she was just in the zone, she didn’t know what she was doing and she was extremely sorry. She had no criminal record to speak of, had never been in trouble that I know of. She just made a really bad choice… with everything going on in the world today, everybody makes mistakes.’

Curry was taken into custody without incident, charged with fleeing police, endangerment and traffic violations.