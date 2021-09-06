Wiley Charged With Burglary And Assault

PA Images

Rapper Wiley has been charged with burglary and assault after having allegedly broken into the home of a former friend.

Wiley – real name Richard Cowie Jr – allegedly broke into the home of professional kickboxer Ali Jacko, in Forest Gate, East London, on August 28.

Advert 10

Jacko, 53, had reportedly been relaxing with friends in his lounge at the time of the break-in. Wiley allegedly proceeded to kick him, and plates were also smashed during the incident.

PA Images

It’s understood that one of Jacko’s friends called the police after the altercation erupted, and that Wiley has since been charged.

The Metropolitan Police has given the following statement to The Sun:

Advert 10

Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, of Tower Hamlets, has been charged with assault by beating and burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage. The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury.

Wiley has since been charged with ‘assault by beating and Burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage’, and is scheduled to appear before London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 13.

As reported by NME, it’s understood that Wiley had used Jacko’s recording studio prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert 10

These charges come just over a year after Wiley came under fire for making anti-Semitic comments online, which ultimately led to him being permanently suspended from Twitter and other platforms.

At the time, these remarks also led to the Cabinet Office confirming that Wiley’s MBE – awarded in 2018 for services to music – was being placed under review.

Speaking with Sky News at the time, Wiley apologised ‘for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in’, and denied being anti-Semitic.

Wiley made the anti-Semitic comments after a fall-out with his manager, who is Jewish. He stated that these remarks ‘should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people’ and apologised ‘for generalising’ and for making ‘comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic’.

Advert 10