Wiley Charged With Burglary And Assault

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Sep 2021 11:17
Wiley Charged With Burglary And Assault

Rapper Wiley has been charged with burglary and assault after having allegedly broken into the home of a former friend.

Wiley – real name Richard Cowie Jr – allegedly broke into the home of professional kickboxer Ali Jacko, in Forest Gate, East London, on August 28.

Jacko, 53, had reportedly been relaxing with friends in his lounge at the time of the break-in. Wiley allegedly proceeded to kick him, and plates were also smashed during the incident.

Wiley

It’s understood that one of Jacko’s friends called the police after the altercation erupted, and that Wiley has since been charged.

The Metropolitan Police has given the following statement to The Sun:

Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, of Tower Hamlets, has been charged with assault by beating and burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage. The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury.

Wiley has since been charged with ‘assault by beating and Burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage’, and is scheduled to appear before London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 13.

As reported by NME, it’s understood that Wiley had used Jacko’s recording studio prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

These charges come just over a year after Wiley came under fire for making anti-Semitic comments online, which ultimately led to him being permanently suspended from Twitter and other platforms.

At the time, these remarks also led to the Cabinet Office confirming that Wiley’s MBE – awarded in 2018 for services to music – was being placed under review.

Speaking with Sky News at the time, Wiley apologised ‘for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in’, and denied being anti-Semitic.

Wiley made the anti-Semitic comments after a fall-out with his manager, who is Jewish. He stated that these remarks ‘should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people’ and apologised ‘for generalising’ and for making ‘comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

