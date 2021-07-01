William And Harry Reunite At Unveiling Of Princess Diana Statue
Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited during the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana.
The statue was unveiled during a private ceremony to mark what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. The late princess sadly died in August 1997 at just 36 years old.
The new memorial is located in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden and depicts the noted humanitarian as standing between two young children. It was commissioned by the princes back in 2017, to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death.
This marked the first meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The statue is the work of Ian Rank-Broadley, a sculptor who is understood to already have an established relationship with the British royal family.
At the time of the commission, the brothers stated that they hoped it would help those visiting the London-based palace to ‘reflect on her life and her legacy.’
There has been much speculation over the brothers’ relationship since Prince Harry moved over to California with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their young son, Archie.
During an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Prince Harry said that he loved his brother but acknowledged they were on ‘different paths’ in life.
In a joint statement shared via the Kensington Royal Twitter account, the brothers reflected on their mother’s lasting legacy:
Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.
Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.
Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.
The two princes were joined at the unveiling by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and her two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.
