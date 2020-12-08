unilad
William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Dec 2020 11:57
William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine

William Shakespeare – no, not that one – became the second person to receive a coronavirus vaccine after the UK’s rollout began this morning.

Shakespeare, 81, has likely spent much of his life having to live in the shadow of his namesake, but this time he’s in the spotlight for his own reasons after he received the injection at University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire.

Margaret Keenan, from Coventry, made history as the first person to get the vaccine at 6.45am GMT. The UK became the first country to start administering the vaccine after it was approved for use by the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watched footage of Shakespeare getting the vaccine and appeared to get emotional as the procedure took place.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he commented:

It’s been such a tough year for so many people – and there’s William Shakespeare putting it so simply for everybody, that we can get on with our lives.

There’s so much work gone into this. It makes you so proud to be British.

William Shakespeare gets COVID vaccineWilliam Shakespeare gets COVID vaccinePA Images

Naturally, the news of Shakespeare’s vaccination prompted many social media users to make jokes, with some referring to the vaccine as ‘The Taming of the Flu’, a play on The Taming of the Shrew.

Others noted that Keenan was patient 1A, so questioned whether Shakespeare was ‘Patient 2B or not 2B?’.

Jokes aside, the development of the vaccine is an incredible step forward when it comes to overcoming the virus that has claimed so many lives.

Hancock said he has ‘great hopes’ that life will be able to return to some semblance of normality by next summer.

