William Shatner Hits Back At Prince William’s Space Flight Criticism
After becoming the oldest man to ever enter space, William Shatner has hit back after Prince William expressed disapproval over the flight.
The Star Trek actor joined the second crewed flight for Jeff Bezos‘ New Shepard rocket, becoming the oldest man in space at the age of 90.
However, alongside being awkwardly cut off by the Amazon founder while giving his emotional return-to-Earth speech, Shatner has received criticism from British royal Prince William.
Yesterday, October 14, Shatner told ET how despite the Prince being a ‘lovely Englishman’, he had ‘got the wrong idea’ about his trip to space.
In his voyage to space on Bezos’ Blue Origin, Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, joined Blue Origin vice president Audrey Powers; Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, executive of Dassault Systèmes.
While Prince William did not directly mention Bezos, he voiced the opinion to the BBC that helping save Earth should be people’s priority, as opposed to space tourism.
He said:
We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.
The royal pressed that ‘solutions for the future’ of the planet should be considered first, before ‘giving up and heading out into space’. He also admitted that he has ‘absolutely no interest’ in venturing to space himself, referencing the carbon costs of such flights.
However, Shatner argued that the trip did encompass ways to protect Earth.
The Star Trek actor said:
The idea here is not to go, ‘Yeah, look at me. I’m in space.’ The landing that consumed all that… energy and people to take a look and go, ‘Oh, look at that.’
I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets the message, this is a baby step into the idea of getting industry up there, so that all those polluting industries, especially, for example, the industries that make electricity… off of Earth.
The star explained how ‘all the technology’ was there, and how a base could be built ‘250,280 miles above the Earth’ to ‘send that power down here’, which could then be utilised by the planet. ‘All it needs is… somebody as rich as Jeff Bezos [to say], ‘Let’s go up there’,’ he added.
He concluded that Prince William had, in his view, ‘miss[ed] the point’. However, Shatner did ‘of course’ agree that there are many problems on Earth that should be addressed too. ‘But we can curl your hair and put lotion on your face at the same time,’ he said.
Shatner compared the trip to a religious experience, saying that he had ‘no words in the English language to relate’.
The actor is set to host the latest season of The UnXplained on History, which first previewed in 2019.
