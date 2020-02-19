Winnipeg Man Discovers Neighbour’s Death After Blood Pours Through Ceiling
A man was horrified when he came home to find blood pouring through his bathroom ceiling after an upstairs neighbour suffered head injuries when he collapsed and died.
Adam Hockett was living in Winnipeg, Canada, when the blood began seeping down his bathroom wall and over the sink.
But when the US soldier called his building’s management company, Hockett says he was mocked by a supervisor who said, ‘This isn’t my problem.’
He said the company only stepped in and agreed to help when he posted the stomach-churning photos of the blood covering his bathroom on Facebook.
Hockett recalled how he instantly knew it was blood that was making its way onto his walls and sink, when he arrived back to his apartment on Saturday, January 15.
The soldier and the apartment block caretaker ran upstairs to check on his neighbour and called 911 when they failed to get a response. The emergency services found the person’s body in the bathroom after sawing through the lock on the front door.
As per CBC News, Hockett said:
Out of respect of the deceased, I will forgo any details. But it was clear he had a medical emergency in the bathroom and must have hit his head in the process, which caused the massive bleeding.
And based on observations and opinion of the paramedics, he had been deceased several days.
Hockett had shared the gruesome pictures on social media after a row with building management company Sussex Realty over who was responsible for clearing it up.
In his Facebook post, Hockett said:
I explained how my bathroom was covered in blood and that I had no access to my facilities. And that my suite was overwhelmed by the smell of the deceased and all of the blood in my suite.
He kept talking in circles, refused to give me anyone else to contact, and kept telling me just contact your insurance it is not my problem. Or wait till Tuesday.
I asked him to please stop being so condescending and listen. But the supervisor just mocked me several times.
I explained to him that not only is it not feasible to live in that suite for 3 more days, without access to a washroom and just how unsanitary it was. I said it’s traumatic and is bringing back issues I had from being on scene when we lost a soldier in a very tragic accident 6 months ago.
His response was this. ‘You are a veteran, you should be used to this kind of stuff’. I asked him if he was serious. He said ‘call your vets up, they can find you a place to stay. This isn’t my problem.’
At that point I told him to F*ck off and I hung up. The caretaker and I both agreed he sounded very intoxicated.
The management company got back in touch after the post was shared more than 5,000 times by Sunday morning, and told him a professional cleaning company would come and sort it out.
A statement from Sussex Realty said the incident was ‘understandably traumatic to the resident in question and also for the friends and family of the resident above’, adding, ‘We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those involved.’
Hockett said he hates complaining about the situation ‘because a gentleman lost his life and I feel selfish even worrying about my issues because a life is way more important’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, blood, Canada, Sussex Realty, veteran