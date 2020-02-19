Winnipeg Man Discovers Neighbour’s Death After Blood Pours Through Ceiling

I explained how my bathroom was covered in blood and that I had no access to my facilities. And that my suite was overwhelmed by the smell of the deceased and all of the blood in my suite.

He kept talking in circles, refused to give me anyone else to contact, and kept telling me just contact your insurance it is not my problem. Or wait till Tuesday.

I asked him to please stop being so condescending and listen. But the supervisor just mocked me several times.

I explained to him that not only is it not feasible to live in that suite for 3 more days, without access to a washroom and just how unsanitary it was. I said it’s traumatic and is bringing back issues I had from being on scene when we lost a soldier in a very tragic accident 6 months ago.

His response was this. ‘You are a veteran, you should be used to this kind of stuff’. I asked him if he was serious. He said ‘call your vets up, they can find you a place to stay. This isn’t my problem.’

At that point I told him to F*ck off and I hung up. The caretaker and I both agreed he sounded very intoxicated.