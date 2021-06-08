Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

A father raising money for the families of fallen first responders has set a new world record for the most push-ups completed in a year.

Nate Carroll, from Wisconsin, reached the official milestone of 1,500,231 push-ups during half-time at the annual Fun City Bowl – a charity football game between the New York Police Department and New York Fire Department – in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Carroll has spent the past year fitting in an average of 4,000 push-ups into his daily routine in an effort to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program, which works to pay off the mortgages of families of first responders killed in the line of duty, especially those who have left behind young children.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation/ Facebook

The father said he had been motivated to take on the challenge not only to raise money for the charity, but also to prove to his kids that achieving seemingly impossible tasks was possible if you broke them down into ‘manageable chunks’.

He told Fox News that over the past year he’d developed a much better awareness of his own physical and mental condition, and had surprised himself by what he was capable of with the right mindset.

Carroll said:

Averaging over 4,000 pushups a day certainly develop muscle in the arms and core. However, what was most noticed was my awareness of how my body felt and responded to the stress of thousands of pushups each day. [The] most dramatic change was… mental strength and the understanding that the body is a phenomenal creation, and if properly cared for and conditioned, can endure significant physical stress and accomplish tremendous feats.

He added that by shifting his mindset to make the challenge a part of his identity, rather than simply an activity he was doing.

‘Make it who you are, not something you do. That way, when it gets hard and life throws obstacles in your way and offers you convenient excuses to stop or says it’s too difficult, you find a way to endure and persevere and keep after it,’ he said. ‘Winning those mini-battles each day builds strength and shapes one’s perspective of what is possible.’

While Carroll has already smashed the world record for the most push-ups completed in a year, he’s not done yet. He’ll officially reach the 12-month mark on June 13, and is hoping to finish his challenge with the number 911 in his final push-up tally, in honour of the first responders killed on 9/11.

‘It was an honor to set a new world record here in New York in front of members of the NYPD, FDNY, PAPD and other first responders,’ he said. ‘I want this record to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many heroes that tragic day.’