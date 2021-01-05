Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused Of Destroying Vaccines Is Self-Confessed COVID Conspiracy Theorist Grafton Police Department/PA Images

A Wisconsin pharmacist who was arrested for allegedly sabotaging more than 500 doses of a coronavirus vaccine on purpose, is a self-confessed COVID conspiracy theorist.

Stephen Brandenburg, 46, has allegedly told investigators that he deliberately tampered with the vials as he believed them to be unsafe, as per new details revealed in court on Monday, January 4.

Brandenburg, who was granted his licence back in 1997, was arrested at his home on New Year’s Eve. He is reported to be ‘an admitted conspiracy theorist’ who believed that the Moderna vaccine ‘was not safe for people and could harm them and change their DNA’.

Pharmacist Grafton Police Department

As reported by ABC News, a probable cause statement that has now been released by the Grafton Police Department reveals further details about Brandenburg’s arrest.

Officers have stated that on December 24 and December 25, Brandenburg ‘intentionally’ took vials containing doses of the vaccine from refrigerated storage at Advocate Aurora Health Hospital, deliberately leaving them out so they would spoil overnight.

The Moderna vaccine has to remain refrigerated between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit, and removing it from this temperature range could lead to its potency being compromised.

On Boxing Day, a pharmacy technician found 57 vials of the vaccine had been left outside the refrigerator where they should have been stored. Each of the vials contained 10 doses, adding up to an approximate 570 doses, with an estimated value of $11,000.

Employee Fired After ‘Intentionally’ Ruining 500 Doses of COVID Vaccine, Hospital Says PA Images

During a Zoom video conference hearing, Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol told the judge that Brandenburg had given ‘a full confession that he had done exactly this. His intent was to destroy the medication. He did the things that he was accused of’.

Gerol went on to state that initial reports that the 570 doses had been spoiled were false, and that Moderna had not yet tested them.

Investigators are now awaiting the test results of tests of the tampered doses, to establish if they had indeed been rendered unusable before charges are filed against Brandenburg. If they are found to be unusable, then Brandenburg could be charged with a misdemeanour.

There is no actual evidence to support the claim that the coronavirus vaccine alters a person’s DNA in any way whatsoever.