Wisconsin Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Named As Rusten Sheskey

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr Blake.

Mr Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr Blake’s shirt, officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr Blake’s back.

No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.