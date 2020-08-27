Wisconsin Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Named As Rusten Sheskey
The police officer who shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, August 23 has been named as Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
Sheskey, who had reportedly been with the Kenosha Police Department for seven years, shot Blake seven times in the back while holding onto his shirt, as per a statement shared by Attorney General Josh Kaul of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
None of the other officers at the scene fired their weapons. Kaul has stated that all involved members of law enforcement are cooperating fully with Wisconsin Department of Justice (WDJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigators. The officers involved in this incident have since been placed on administrative leave.
As per Kaul’s statement, 29-year-old Blake admitted to having had a knife in his possession. DCI agents found a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of his car, but did not locate any additional weapons during a search of the vehicle.
The statement went on to explain that officers were reportedly dispatched to a residence close to 28th Street and 40th Avenue, after a woman reported her boyfriend was present but was not supposed to be at the premises.
Blake’s lawyers have previously said he had been attempting to ‘de-escalate a domestic incident’ when officers drew their weapons.
The WDJ statement reads:
During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr Blake.
Mr Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr Blake’s shirt, officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr Blake’s back.
No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.
At least one of the bullets went through Blake’s spinal cord, according to his lawyers, and doctors are unsure whether or not he will ever recover the use of his legs.
Law enforcement reportedly provided immediate medical aid to Blake, and Flight for Life transported him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he currently remains
DCI is said to be leading the investigation, assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.
