Wisconsin Woman Who Spat On Black Teen Jailed After Kneeing Officer In Groin

A woman who spat on a black teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest has been arrested for the second time and jailed after kneeing a police officer in the groin.

Advert

Attorney Stephanie Rapkin found herself in the midst of a demonstration in Shorewood, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 6, when she parked her car on a street filled with protesters.

Rapkin allegedly refused to move her vehicle, despite a number of people asking her to do so, and footage of the scene shows activists approaching and starting to chant directly at her as she stood on the pavement. Shortly after the crowd gathered, Rapkin threw her head back and appeared to spit into the face of a 17-year-old protester.

Woman spits in the face of Black Lives Matter protester CEN/@caressgonzalezramirez23

A number of people gathered around Rapkin and urged to her leave the scene, though she ducked away and shouted at people not to touch her. She was arrested by Shorewood Police Department and now faces charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Advert

The following day, activists gathered outside Rapkin’s house to confront her about spitting in the face of the protester, with people writing messages such as ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I spit on a child’ on the pavement outside her house.

Police arrived at the scene, though protesters argued they were in the public right-of-way and not causing any harm.

Woman arguing with Black Lives Matter protesters after spitting on teen CEN/@caressgonzalezramirez23

Rapkin, who has now been dubbed the ‘Shorewood Spitter’, eventually emerged from her house, and another video shows members of the public asking why she spit on the protester when we’re in the middle of a health pandemic. Rapkin claimed the teenager attacked her, though the person behind the camera argued, ‘He did not attack you’.

Rapkin appeared to attempt to justify her actions by demonstrating what she claims to have happened, with footage showing her approaching the person holding the camera and seemingly pushing them backwards.

Woman assaults Black Lives Matter protester outside her house CEN/@debra.brehmer

The camera operator commented: ‘You just put your hands on me, that is assault right there’. In response, Rapkin blew him an ironic kiss.

The people outside her house reported Rapkin to the authorities, though she resisted when police came to arrest her. Officers were forced to break down her door when she didn’t answer, and she fought their attempts to handcuff her.

Advert

Police forced to break down door of woman's house after she pushed a Black Lives Matter protester CEN/@debra.brehmer

The Shorewood Police Department reports that one officer was kneed in the groin during the arrest, according to Urban Milwaukee.

A police statement said:

The victim in today’s incident reported he was peacefully protesting on the sidewalk in front of suspect’s home, when the suspect came out and engaged in a verbal altercation with the protesters. The victim reported the suspect then slapped both of her hands on the victim’s chest and physically pushed him.

Woman arrested after kneeing police officer in the groin CEN/Milwaukee County Jail

Rapkin was arrested for the second time in two days, but after assaulting the officer she was not released. According to the Milwaukee County Inmate Search, she is in Milwaukee County Jail with a $950 bail.

She is now facing charges of battery, disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing an officer.