Witches Curse US Lawmaker For Voting Down Biden’s Spending Bill

Alamy

A coven of witches from Kentucky, USA, have reportedly cursed a US senator for opposing one of President Joe Biden’s social spending bills.

Last Tuesday, December 21, the witches called for co-conspirators to join them at a tree called The Witches’ Tree for a special ceremony to cast the spell on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Advert 10

This comes after Manchin confirmed he would not support the president’s bill that would provide $2.2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) for a variety of social benefits.

Haxan Films

The Build Back Better Act contains money to fight climate change, subsidise childcare, and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Manchin’s vote will be crucial to passing it through the US Senate, hence the witches’ harsh reaction.

Advert 10

To promote the solstice curse the witches used a Facebook page called ‘Louisville’s Witches’ Tree’, according to CityBeat.

The page represents an actual tree witches use for all sorts of jiggery-pokery in the area, according to local legends. Local author David Dominé said the Facebook page is run by local witches.

Alamy

It was these witches Dominé contacted when a witch called Joyce got in touch with him to promote the event.

Advert 10

The official invitation asked witches to arrive at the tree for 7.00pm wearing casual witch dress – that’s a cape and hood but no hat, which is usually reserved for celebratory events. There was a pre-curse drinks party at the local Mag Bar from 6.00pm.

One anonymous witch said: ‘Brew always makes for better curses.’

All attending witches were asked to bring a lantern and sprig of evergreen with them as the cobbles are awfully loose around Park Avenue and Sixth street.

Advert 10

Between 7.00pm and 8.00pm the witches are said to have circled the tree, raising chants against the democratic senator.