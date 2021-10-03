Witness Has ‘No Doubt’ He Spoke To Brian Laundrie Yesterday Morning

He said ‘man, I’m lost.’ I said ‘what are you trying to find?’ and he said ‘me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her.’

I said ‘well, I-40 is right there and you could take it west to California’ and he said, ‘I’m just going to take this road into California’. He was worried and not making sense.