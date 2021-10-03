Witness Has ‘No Doubt’ He Spoke To Brian Laundrie Yesterday Morning
A witness claims he has ‘no doubt’ he spoke with missing Brian Laundrie on the morning of Saturday, October 2.
Florida engineer Dennis Davis has alleged that he encountered Laundrie, 23, on a deserted road close to the Appalachian Trail, a lengthy marked hiking trail in North Carolina.
It’s understood that Laundrie is familiar with the Appalachians, having reportedly once lived there ‘by himself for months’.
Davis, who is currently hiking the Appalachian Trail, has claimed a man resembling Laundrie waved him down on Waterville Road, a part of the trail that runs close to the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.
After pulling his car up beside Davis, the man reportedly asked for directions to California. Refusing to take Davis’s suggestion of driving down Interstate 40, the man apparently wanted to use only back roads.
The 53-year-old father of four noted that the man, who wore a black bandana and drove a pick up truck, had acted in a ‘skittish’ manner, rambling about having gotten into a fight with his girlfriend.
As per the New York Post, Davis recalled:
He said ‘man, I’m lost.’ I said ‘what are you trying to find?’ and he said ‘me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her.’
I said ‘well, I-40 is right there and you could take it west to California’ and he said, ‘I’m just going to take this road into California’. He was worried and not making sense.
Davis allegedly did not instantly recognise the man he claims was Laundrie until pulling over and looking up photographs of the missing man on his phone.
He said:
There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter sent me an audio file of Brian’s voice and the voice was the same I heard.
Laundrie was last seen Tuesday, September 14, and was reported missing by his family three days later. His fiancée, 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park on Sunday, September 19, after she disappeared during their cross-country road trip.
Laundrie has since been named as a person of interest in the case, and is also wanted on bank fraud charges.
An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
