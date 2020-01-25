Woman, 23, Survives Horrific Subway Accident After Driver Spots Her Pink Top

From the depths of our hearts, thank you for your online support. One of the nurses in ICU said to me, ‘A lone wolf dies in the winter. In times like this, keep with your pack’.

And it’s been true – the support and love from each of you surrounds Visaya (and myself) with increased strength –deep gratitude to each one who has written expressing support and love.

On Wednesday Visaya is due for further ‘corrective amputation’ on her left leg. Please either pray hard or think hard for will-towards-goodness for her on this day and the days following. It’s going to be a big one.

She has a pseudoaneurism in the femoral artery leading into her brain and this is being monitored by the neck brace she will have to wear for many months to come, and aspirin to avoid blood clotting. The stitches in her face have come out but the row of staples in her skull will be in for some time.