Woman Arranged ‘Fight To The Death Duel’ Between Two Admirers

[Juskauskas] had not wanted the divorce. He was providing financial support for his daughter and maintaining a sexual relationship with the defendant.

In their different ways each man felt that they had claims over Asta Juskauskiene. The situation was inevitably going to come to a head. It did come to a head in Whalebone Lane on that Monday morning.

Giedrius Juskauskas and Mantas Kvedaras had obviously met there by arrangement rather than by chance: neither was anywhere near where they lived, and telephone records demonstrate there was repeated communication between them during the day of Sunday 16 June as they travelled from different locations to the scene.