Woman Arrested After Fake Covid-19 Vaccine Card Said ‘Maderna’

A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to travel to Hawaii with a fake Covid-19 vaccine card that contained a blatant error.

Chloe Mrozak from Illinois is said to have used a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated tourists, according to KHON2.

Mrozak allegedly submitted the card online to Hawaiian authorities, without realising she had misspelt Moderna as ‘Maderna.’

The 24 year old landed in O’ahu on August 23 before showing the vaccine card to a screener at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The woman allegedly failed to include her hotel reservation number or her return flight details on her Safe Travel Programme paperwork, making it difficult for investigators to locate her.

The Hawaii Safe Travels Programme attempted to call the hotel, but they didn’t have a reservation under her name, as per court documents. Additionally, further examination revealed that Delaware had no records of Mrozak actually being vaccinated. Although, it’s unclear whether or not Delaware would have such records.

After an image showing the misspelt vaccination card was posted on Twitter by journalist Tom George, it instantly went viral.

Many saw the funny side to the alleged mishap, with one person writing: ‘Maderna is literally what my Grandma Dorothy called Madonna in the 80s’.

Meanwhile, someone else wrote, ‘See what that Funky ,cold Maderna makes you do.’

Mrozak was arrested on August 28 at the Southwest Airlines desk. She has been accused of faking vaccination documents and subsequently held on a $2,000 bond, according to reports.